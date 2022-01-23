Eyebrows were raised when Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was spotted in Bandra on Friday night. Well, it wasn’t any usual night as the man accompanying her was Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Dating rumours were inevitable but they took the internet by storm and how! But what’s exactly cooking between the two? Scroll below for some insights.

Palak was even at the receiving end of backlash over trying to hide her face from the paps. She left the Bandra restaurant before Ibrahim and waited for him in the car. Later when the duo was set to leave, shutterbugs realized they were together and began clicking pictures. Dating rumours have been rife ever since.

But what’s really cooking between Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan? A source close to Bollywood Life reveals, “Ibrahim and Palak were seen hopping restaurants together. First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However, Palak is a little private person and she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and same goes with Ibrahim.”

The source also reveals that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are not dating. “If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn’t mean they are dating each other. They are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it’s too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected.”

But will they date in future? Only time will tell.

