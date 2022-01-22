Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared happy news with fans last night. The duo welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Industry friends were all overjoyed but many were curious to know the gender of the baby. Well, as per recent reports, it’s a girl and reason behind surrogacy has also been revealed! Scroll below for the latest scoop.

To begin with, last night PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic).”

As per the latest report by DailyMail, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby girl 12 weeks early. The newborn arrived at a Southern California hospital outside LA and will be staying there until she’s healthy enough to return to her parents.

Revealing the reason behind why Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opted for surrogacy, a source informed the development, “Priyanka doesn’t have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it’s not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it’s difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route.”

It is said that Priyanka and Nick met the woman via an agency. “This is the woman’s fifth surrogacy. They met her and really liked her. The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday, so she was very premature,” added the report.

Well, we’re really happy for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

