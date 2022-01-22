The offence brigade in India is fully charged and any movement that goes against their grain has to face the backlash. The most recent to face the wrath of right-wing activists was Sunny Leone and the team of her latest dance number Madhuban Mein Radhika (now Panghat) sung by Kanika Kapoor. The song was accused of hurting religious sentiments and that led to an uproar against it. Not just over the internet, but the protest took place on the roads too.

If you aren’t aware, later last month, Sunny Leone released her new track titled Madhuban Mein Radhika (Panghat). It features the actor in a glamourous avatar dancing to the beats of a peppy number. The song while being appreciated by many, fall in the lap of controversy when right-wing activists said it disrespects the Hindu goddess Radha.

The backlash reached a point where groups like Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad’ and ‘Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’ gathered to raise slogans against Sunny Leone. They even burned posters of the actress. Now singer Kanika Kapoor who has sung the song joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat, spoke about the same. Read on.

Kanika Kapoor is making news for her latest trending track from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa titled Oo Bolega. The singer when asked about the offence brigade being so charged at this moment and how she functions amid all the complaints and FIRs, she said, “I mean it has happened many times with me. Even recently it happened in a song I did Madhuban Mein Radhika. There have been cases, FIRs. It has happened in this month actually. It’s not easy but we have gone back and changed the lyrics, because it takes away from the song. I have grown up in a Hindu family in the North, and I am a very devoted person to God. For me there is only one God, I don’t care about religion, cast and anything. And I don’t know why people think you are attacking anyone? Nobody is attacking anybody, we are just singing a song.”

Kanika Kapoor added, “I mean it was Madhuban Mein Radhika Nachegi, it has nothing to do with Krishnaji. I love Krishnaji, I pray to him everyday. But it’s how people want to perceive and see. So it happens, it’s a difficult place, but what do you do about it. I think one thing that I really believe that we should have in our country in schools is spiritual studies from a young age. So that people are brought up with more clarity about life than just fighting over religion.”

