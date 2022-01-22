Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation came as a big shocker. Fans are still finding it hard to digest that once an inseparable duo, now have parted ways from each other. Now the latest we hear is about the gift Thalaiva gave to the Atrangi Re star.

It was on Monday, the couple took to their social media accounts and shared with their fans about their separation. The duo was married for 18 years, and ever since they announced their split, several speculations were out stating what really went wrong between the two. Now amid such reports, we hear that out of respect to Rajini, the Maari actor has decided to keep a valuable gift that was gifted to him by his father-in-law.

Reportedly, it was in 2004, Rajinikanth gifted Dhanush a rare Rudraksha neckband, which is made in the Himalayas. As the actor is a devotee of Lord Shankar, the gift is very precious to him. It is now learned that, even after separating from wife Aishwaryaa, the actor has decided to keep the gift with him, out of due respect to Thalaiva.

Recently Dhanush’s father and renowned director Kasthuri Raja spoke to Dailythandhi newspaper, opening up about the entire matter. He said that the split happened due to a family quarrel and the split took place due to disagreement between the couple. He said, “Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice.”

Meanwhile, last Monday, the national award-winning actor took to Twitter and announced his separation from his wife. He wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting.”

