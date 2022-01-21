Bollywood’s heartthrob Shahid Kapoor easily makes every girl’s knees go weak. The actor enjoys a massive fan following all across and world. When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, their fans’ obsession can at times cross many lines.

One such creepy incident took place with Shahid Kapoor too. Well, the shocking part about the whole incident was that the girl wasn’t just any fan. She was the daughter of a huge Bollywood celeb. Her obsession with the Kabir Singh actor resulted in him lodging a police complaint against her.

So, without delaying any more time, The girl who creeped out Shahid Kapoor with her obsession for him was Bollywood’s iconic actor Raaj Kumar’s daughter, Vastavikta Pandit.

Veteran star, Raaj Kumar’s daughter Vastavikta Pandit, herself was a Bollywood actress but failed to rise to fame. It is said that Vastavikta first met Shahid Kapoor at Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and she apparently fell in love with him. Her love grew to a level, where she started stalking the Jab We Met actor.

In the year 2012, Shahid Kapoor could not handle the mental torture caused by Vastavikta’s constant stalking, as he ended up filing a complaint against Raaj Kumar’s daughter at Mumbai’s Versova police station. In the complaint, Shahid revealed that a girl named Vastavikta Pandit had been mentally harassing him and also claimed that whenever he leaves his house, the girl used to block his way, sit on his car’s bonnet, and repeat that she was his biggest fan.

A source close to the actor had also revealed to PTI that, Vastavikta had moved into a house next to the actor’s building and used to introduce herself as his wife. The source also revealed that, that she used to stalk Shahid to his shootings too.

However, after Shahid filed a complaint of non-cognizable offence against Vastavikta Pandit. The failed Bollywood actress managed to flee. It is said the authorities are trying to trace her since then.

Damn, that was truly creepy, wasn’t it?!

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jersey. The film also stars actress Mrunal Thakur and is the remake of a South film with the same name.

