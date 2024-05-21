Nancy Tyagi is a fashion influencer who is all over the news for her Cannes 2024 debut in self-made attire. Bollywood’s very own fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, praised Nancy for her outfit and also asked Tyagi to make something for her. Tyagi has recently responded to Sonam’s request. Keep scrolling for more.

Nancy’s first outfit, a dramatic pink gown, mesmerized everyone, catapulting her to fame on social media. People fell more in love with her after she sported her second look, a self-made saree. Tyagi even shared a video detailing the detailed process of creating her second outfit. Meanwhile, Sonam is known as one of the most trendy celebrities in India and makes headlines for her fashion statements.

Sonam Kapoor recently took to the story section of her Instagram and reposted Nancy Tyagi’s reel, where she shared the details of her outfit, the saree with a veil. Sonam wrote, “Best outfit in Cannes. Make me something,” on Tyagi’s saree-making reel. The Thank You star even tagged the young influencer on it.

Nancy Tyagi overwhelmed by the compliment from Bollywood’s favorite and most influential fashion icon responded to Sonam’s request and wrote, “Thankyou so much, @sonamkapoor It would be amazing to create something special for you one day!”

Nancy is getting love from several other social media personalities, including Ankush Bahuguna, Dolly Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh. Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor praised Nancy and commented on her video, “Love it nancy.”

Besides Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, television star Tina Dutta also complimented Nancy Tyagi’s effort and work by dropping multiple heart emojis in the comments. Media personality Anusha Dandekar wrote “stunning” along with fire emojis.

Nancy Tyagi’s pink fluffy gown took 30 days to make and weighs more than 20 kg. The second outfit, a saree with a veil, featured intricate hand embroidery.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan failed to impress the online fashion police, the entire nation is going gaga over Nancy Tyagi’s creativity. The Delhi-based influencer has left us in awe and proved once again that anything can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

