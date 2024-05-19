Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood at present. The actress has been strengthening her presence in the film industry by appearing in roles of a varied range. Kiara is a gorgeous lady who has captivated us with her latest look at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Keep scrolling.

Kiara started her Bollywood journey with Fugly but gained recognition with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and then Lust Stories. She then received much more attention with movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. After the pandemic, when movies struggled to bring audiences to the theatres, Kiara and Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to achieve that as well, and the film became a massive success with the third sequel on its way—her performance as Vikram Batra’s girlfriend in Shershah with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Kiara Advani is at the French Riviera and attended the Red Sea Film Foundations’ Women in Cinema Gala dinner in a pink and black figure-hugging gown. But the look before that has enthralled us even more. Both looks are different from one another and are equally mesmerizing.

The first look is from before the Gala dinner. Kiara Advani wore an ivory-colored long and flowy dress with a high slit and plunging neckline by Prabal Gurung. She paired the outfit with statement pearl earrings and clean face makeup. Her hair was half-tied, and she sported white pointy heels. Kiara wore nude lipstick, peachy blush, and soft, smoky eyes for makeup.

For the dinner, Kiara Advani opted for a pink and black corset gown at Cannes 2024. It was an off-shoulder silk gown with the top half pink and the bottom half black. The gown was adorned with a huge pink bow at the back. The actress accessorized with a pair of black lace gloves and a bejeweled necklace.

She tied her hair up in a neat bun. She chose to wear nude pink eye shadow and pink blush for makeup. Kiara wore pink lipstick matching her gown. Check out the pictures:

