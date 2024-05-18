Selena Gomez is a renowned music artist who has also ventured into acting. The songstress graced the Cannes Film Festival in sultry looks, and her outfits turned heads, from a white chic peplum outfit to a bustier black dress. She attended the event for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Emilia Pérez, which also stars Zoe Saldana. Scroll below for more.

Selena has been facing the ire of social media for posting a ring pic when Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy. Also, in a recent interview, her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, revealed that he was unaware of their first date. Gomez did not even tell him that it was a date, and this, too, drew criticism from netizens online. However, the star of Only Murders in the Building is focused on looking gorgeous for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Today, we have brought three looks of Selena Gomez from the French Riviera. The first outfit that we will look into is a white knit peplum mini dress by Self-Portrait, which, according to People magazine, is available for $495. She paired the outfit with black and white slingback pumps by Roger Vivier.

Selena Gomez completed her look with a pair of round white sunglasses and a small white purse. She tied her dark hair into a sleek bun. The Single Soon crooner wore chunky gold earrings with her white outfit.

Check out the look here:

Selena Gomez in Cannes, France. pic.twitter.com/UR0brCJ0xF — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 17, 2024

Selena Gomez’s second look involved a black off-shoulder cocktail dress that tightly caressed her curves and boasted a busty display. She kept her hair open and went for bold red lips for makeup. Selena accessorized the outfit with dainty earrings and some shining fingerrings.

See the gorgeous star here:

Selena Gomez looks like a superstar at Cannes 🤍 pic.twitter.com/3Rh1a3mfcB — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) May 17, 2024

🚨Selena Gomez’s second look at Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/F0wqedB9fd — ana (@withluvselena) May 17, 2024

She carried a small black purse and wore matching heels with her outfit. The third dress Selena Gomez wore for Emilia Pérez’s press in Cannes 2024 was a white and red floral dress with a halter neck, and a corset-style pointed bustier with a structured waistline. The bottom line was flowy and below the knee.

She paired the dress with red pointed heels, diamond earrings, and fingerrings. For makeup, Selena opted for peachy lip color, brown smoky eyes, and flushed cheeks. She carried a white purse and tied her hair up in a ponytail.

https://x.com/selenagit_/status/1791772936430305531

Which look of Selena Gomez did you like the best?

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 50 Cent Reacts To Sean Diddy Combs’ Startling Video Of Assaulting His Ex-GF Cassandra Ventura, Calling The Music Mogul A Liar In A Latter Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News