Selena Gomez recently faced a lot of flak online for sharing a cozy pic with a chunky ring on her finger on social media after Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the news of welcoming their first child. She posted a cuddly picture with Benny Blanco, but a recent report suggests that Sel’s music producer boyfriend was in Las Vegas gambling. Keep scrolling for more.

Justin and Hailey announced the good news via Instagram with a carousel of adorable images. Soon after their post, the Single Soon crooner dropped the cryptic post while the netizens felt she was allegedly trying to steal Hailey’s thunder. Selena has been dating Blanco reportedly since mid-way through last year. She confirmed the news in December.

According to TMZ’s report, Benny Blanco was sipping on drinks and gambling at the Wynn on Thursday. TMZ has exclusively obtained pictures and videos. Selena Gomez posted the photo on Thursday, which coincided with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s announcement about their baby. She allegedly made it look like she was with Benny when social media exploded with the news of Justin and Sel’s good news.

As per the media outlet, Benny Blanco was betting at a table, and in other photos, he was seen with an older woman who seemed to be his mother. The report states that Benny was in the venue from 3.30 to 8 PM without Selena Gomez around him. The netizens reacting to this new information shared their reactions on the social media platform X.

One user said, “You can tell he doesn’t want her. He’s only using her for the fame/ clout.”

Another stated, “That’s so embarrassing.”

One defending Selena Gomez wrote, “i mean i don’t like her either but just bc she put it on her story doesn’t mean she was implying it was a recent photo.”

Followed by one saying, “She just can’t help herself but try to one-up Hailey. It’s clear she’s still very insecure and bitter about Justin and Hailey’s marriage.”

One quipped, “Omg awkwardddddd.”

Another said, “Imagine being 40 and still bitter about your ex having a baby.”

“When did she become this pathetic and desperate it’s sad,” added one.

Another fan wrote, “Selena posts Benny all the time but you only care what she’s posting during Hailey pregnancy announcement? Get a life.”

A fan demanded, “How about leaving selena alone.”

And, “She basically telling yall she happy in a relationship.”

One wrote, “Did Selena say she took those pictures that day? No. Selena also posted pictures from 2017, but you don’t care about that since you are on the Biebers payroll.”

Selena Gomez pretends to be romantically with Benny Blanco amid Justin and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement, but he was actually gambling at the time, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/UXovbnQYaY — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) May 10, 2024

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Comedian Andrew Schultz And Akaash Singh Weigh In On Ben Affleck’s Bizarre Tom Brady Roast: “JLo Broke This Man, Yo!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News