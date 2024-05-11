Ben Affleck’s appearance at the Tom Brady Roast continues to drive discourse days after the actor’s jokes seemingly fell flat onstage. After Tom Brady’s roast aired on Netflix, Comedian Andrew Schultz, who appeared during the show, offered his take on Affleck’s performance during the May 8 Flagrant podcast episode.

Ben Affleck’s appearance on Tom Brady’s Greatest Roast of All Time on Sunday, May 5, triggered a wave of Criticism online after the actor seemed more intent on slamming online trolls than Brady himself. Fans also expressed concern over Affleck’s physical appearance, with many speculating about possible plastic surgery.

While hosting their Flagrant podcast on Wednesday, Andrew Schultz and Akaash Singh dissected Affleck’s monologue and explained why it failed to connect with the audience. Andrew Schultz, who was one of the roasters onstage during the live event Sunday night, kicked off the “Flagrant” podcast by diving into the various performances at the Tom Brady Roast, including the dubious one by Ben Affleck.

Schulz, while recalling Ben Affleck’s performance, asked, “What the f*ck is this c***head doing?” before co-host Akaash Singh chimed in, saying, “JLo broke this man, yo!”

Schultz noted that Affleck’s monologue was centered around defending himself against online hate and had nothing to do with Tom Brady. He said, “I’m like, ‘Oh, he ain’t talking about Tom, he’s talking about Ben Affleck. Once you saw it, you’re like, ‘is this whole a proxy for him to yell at people online.'”

Ben Affleck’s lengthy speech at the Roast of Tom Brady lasted over six minutes. Still, the actor failed to take any jabs at Brady and unleashed a tirade against online trolls while sprinkling self-deprecating jokes about himself. Comedian Andrew Schultz and Akaash Singh asserted that Ben Affleck seemed more focused on roasting online trolls than actually targeting Tom Brady, which killed the show’s purpose.

Andrew Schultz also revealed Tom Brady’s viral reactions to Jeff Ross’ joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was “100% real.” When Ross made a joke about Robert Kraft, Brady immediately got off his seat and said, “Don’t say that s**t again.” Schultz said Brday told the performers he didn’t want any jokes being said about Kraft before the show.

