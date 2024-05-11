Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is having an excellent run at the box office and continues churning money in the theatres. The makers are well aware of the film’s success and have taken a bold step to take that success forward in the franchise. Legendary is officially moving forward, and an MCU writer has been tapped to pen the script for a sequel. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse where the two Titans have again crossed paths in the latest release. The movie has been made under Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures worldwide and by Toho in Japan. Adam Wingard directed it and featured Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House. It exceeded the analysts’ predictions for it on its opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel is being developed at the Legendary. Dave Callaham has been reportedly roped in to write the script of the untitled sequel. The American screenwriter is best known for working on projects such as Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse of the MCU. As per reports, Dave was brought in by Legendary to write the first draft of Godzilla, and he received a story credit for it.

Godzilla was released in 2014, with MCU stars Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor Johnson in lead roles. The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will soon hit the streaming platforms. It is already the second-highest-grossing movie in the MonsterVerse, and it might quickly surpass Kong: Skull Island and take the crown from it.

Although the news has yet to be confirmed, the MonsterVerse director Adam Wingard is also expected to return to the franchise to complete a trilogy. Legendary also considers Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to be one of the most profitable movies in the franchise as it has the lowest budget of $135 million.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has earned $189.2 million at the domestic box office, and internationally, it raked in $359.1 million, taking the global cume to $548.3 million. It was released on March 29 and is playing in several theatres.

