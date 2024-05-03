Are Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez separating? Bennifer Suffer Through ‘Rough Patch’ In Marriage As Honeymoon Period Ends (Reports)

The resurgence of Bennifer 2.0 shook the internet. And after 20 years, what seemed like a fairytale come true might be suffering at the seams. According to reports, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going through quite a rough patch just a short while after their marriage, and their PDA was everywhere. Fans worry that this might be it for the beloved couple of Ben and J-Lo. But is it true?

Ben Affleck’s grim expression during every JLO outing has been attracting attention on the internet for days. One can only wonder why he always appears ‘unhappy’ during every sighting, while others speculate that he simply dislikes the paparazzi. According to sources close to the A-list couple, the honeymoon period has officially ended, and the realities of married life have taken their place. According to a recent report, the couple’s marriage is going through ‘adjustment’ issues.

Affleck, who is currently shooting Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, and Jennifer, 54, who is pursuing her career in New York City, are going through their first ‘long separation’ in a while, “and they’re both dealing with it in different ways,” according to the insider.

According to insiders, while Ben Affleck is relaxed while filming the sequel to his project, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not getting the attention she wants from him, causing Ben to become defensive and moody when questioned. Close friends have also hinted that cracks are appearing in their marriage. JLo and Ben have five children. “The honeymoon is over,” the source says. “The feeling is that if they want to stay married, both of them need to adjust their behavior.”

Additionally, according to a few reports, Lopez’s popularity has declined recently; some attribute this to Ben Affleck‘s “miserable face.” However, many close friends of the couple deny these claims, stating that while Lopez enjoys the camera and red carpet time, Ben dislikes it, which may explain his “gloomy face,” but the couple is otherwise thrilled.

Insiders say JLo‘s recent career setbacks may be causing problems in their paradise. Her 2024 album, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” and biopic, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, failed to meet expectations. Furthermore, media attention to her previous relationship with music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs. Diddy is currently facing sexual misconduct charges, which generated a lot of buzz.

Fans have noticed these patterns for a bit now. And think that most of the rumors are baseless because both Ben and J Lo have been busy shooting. And even though these rumors continue circulating, Bennifer seems to be going strong.

