Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have witnessed a lot of ups and downs throughout their relationship. The Hollywood A-lister and the renowned singer rekindled their love in 2021 after splitting way back in 2004. Shedding light on the same, Affleck, in one of his earlier interviews, extended her support to Lopez while slamming the media saying people were f**king mean. Scroll down to read the details.

Circling back to Ben Affleck ripping apart the press in 2021, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor recalled, “People were so f***ing mean about her. S*xist, racist, ugly, vicious s*** was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said.” Affleck added, “Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished- as well she f***ing should be!” The Hollywood heavyweight further shared, “I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today.”

The Gone Girl star also took a dig at the paparazzi culture saying, “You know, there’s always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially.”

The former husband of Jennifer Garner added, “Still, to this day, [some] will go, “I see you out there in the paparazzi and the pictures! It’s like, “Yes, I left my house and took out the trash. It’s not like I’m trying to—” And it’s still like, “You were taking a pap walk!’”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, speaking of the latest, are planning to renew their vows after completing one-year of a blissful marriage. They will reportedly hold a lavish party at their new mansion which they bought for a whopping $60 million.

