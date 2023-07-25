Jennifer Lawrence is considered one of the funniest women in Hollywood. She’s friendly with almost everyone in the industry and has beef with almost nobody. Even on social media, she is hailed as one of the nicest celebrities who is always polite with her fans. Despite all of this, she was once quite a bully with actor Zach Galifianakis and even body-shamed him! Scroll on to learn what really went down between the two.

Zach is known for his brilliant performance in the Hangover franchise. He has an impeccable sense of humour and he has proved it in every single movie of his.

The actor also hosts the show Between Two Ferns where he invites celebrities to talk on different topics. In one of the episodes, Jennifer Lawrence appeared and gave Zach Galifianakis a really hard time. He started the interview and said, “So, you played in a movie called The Hunger Games,” and JLaw quickly said, “Yeah, isn’ that your life story?”

Zach Galifianakis objected to it and said that the actress should not be so mean to him. He said, “You shouldn’t be saying that. It’s off-putting.” Jennifer Lawrence, known for ‘Hunger Games‘ twisted his words and said, “You should be off-pudding, because you’re fat.” She did not stop there and explained further “You shouldn’t eat anymore pudding.” Throughout the entire conversation, Zach looked clearly embarrassed and uncomfortable.

But wait a second! In reality, Jen was only being true to the essence of the talk show and was not being a bully. The format of Between Two Ferns involves Zach Galifianakis roasting the celebrities who appear in his episodes. Sometimes, the stars give it back to the host and troll him as well.

That’s what happened between Zach and Jennifer. An Instagram account called Onemintalk shared the excerpt from the interview.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by onemintalk (@onemintalk_)

Let us know what you think of this hilarious interaction for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

