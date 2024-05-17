Selena Gomez has been enjoying a passionate relationship with Benny Blanco for a long time. The music producer recently opened up about his relationship with the songstress and spilled the tea on their first date. However, this has not gone over well with the netizens, who seem to feel pity for the Single Soon crooner. Keep scrolling for more.

Selena’s name has been linked with several people over the past few years; among them, she has had the most intense relationship with Justin Bieber. Last year, she was linked with Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, and One Direction’s Zayn Malik. However, Selena proved every rumor wrong and revealed her relationship with Blanco. She confirmed the news in December, and as per reports, they have been seeing each other since the middle of 2023.

In his recent interview with Howard Stern, Benny Blanco revealed he had no idea he was on a date with Selena Gomez on their first date. He recalled, “When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date.” Benny also addressed the marriage proposal question in the interview. Further speaking of their first date, the music producer added, “She was like, ‘Hey, you want to hang out?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ We go, and we hang out, and I remember we were talking—and she’s such a forward person—she’s the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest.”

Benny Blanco added, “I remember sitting there, and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date.’ And I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?'” Blanco shares he and Selena Gomez have been dating since at least July last year, and he calls her his ‘best friend.’

Here’s what the netizens think about this revelation from Benny Blanco-

One user wrote, “She’s so desperate for a bf. It’s so embarrassing.”

Another coaxed, “See what happens when you give ugly guys a chance.”

One user added, “I don’t even like Selena, but girl STAND UP.”

“Everyday he finds a way to humiliate her im crying,” added another person.

Followed by one saying, “He’s literally a male version of Jada Pickett smith.”

One person said, “Wow she hit rock bottom.”

Another added, “This is lowkey embarrassing.”

And, “She wanted to date SOMEBODY. pure jealousy lmaoo.”

Check out the clip posted on X by Selena Gomez Charts –

Benny Blanco reveals that Selena Gomez chased him and she arranged their first date, he says he didn’t know it was a date until she said. “She was like ‘I wanna order something different for this date’ and I was like ‘What? We are on a date?’” pic.twitter.com/MOjus9m80X — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) May 16, 2024

Benny Blanco revealed that he has amazing things planned for Selena’s birthday, which is around the same time as their first anniversary. Speaking of their future, Benny agreed with the host that he, too, predicted his marriage with Gomez and implied that he would love to have kids with the singers.

For more of the latest updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sophie Turner Thought She ‘Wouldn’t Make It’ Amidst Custody Battle & Divorce With Joe Jonas, Reveals How Taylor Swift Became Her Savior

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News