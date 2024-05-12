If you’re one of Selena Gomez’s 428 million followers, you might have noticed that the singer has restricted her Instagram comments. Unless you are one of the lucky few that the “Kill ’em with Kindness” singer has decided to follow back, you will find yourself unable to comment on her posts.

Fans were quick to take issue with the restriction despite it being the singer’s prerogative as to what she chooses to do with her social media accounts. Shortly after, frustrated fans turned sleuths pointed out that Selena Gomez limited her Instagram comments to only the accounts she followed days before Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they were expecting their first child together.

Selena Gomez famously dated Bieber for eight years before they finally called it quits. The unamicable breakup spurred a few songs that gave fans an insight into their volatile relationship. So fans naturally concluded Selena disabling her comments was connected to Hailey and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy announcement.

However, while it is true that the singer restricted the comments to only accounts she follows, it reportedly has nothing to do with the couple.

Here’s Why Selena Gomez Restricted Her Instagram Comments

Days before the pregnancy news emerged online, the actress explained her decision to limit her Instagram comments to only the accounts she follows on the “Today” show. In a May 2 interview, Gomez explained her decision to restrict the comments on her social media accounts to protect herself from incessant hateful messages. The “Only Murders in The Building” actress explained she wanted to create healthy boundaries with online trolls to preserve her mental health.

Gomez, who has been open about her mental health struggles after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020, said, “I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends. So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me.”

Fortunately, the timing of her blocking out her haters coincided with Hailey and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy announcement, enabling her to shut out the negativity. The singer has been subjected to relentless scrutiny since the Biebers announced they were having a child. Amid the chatter, the singer recently posted a picture of her holding hands with boyfriend, Benny Blanco. This sparked backlash online after many perceived it as an attempt to upstage the Beiebers on their special day.

So, we can’t blame Selena Gomez for trying to protect her sanity amid the online chaos.

