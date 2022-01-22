Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released last month and it is breaking records at the box office. The songs of the film have been trending on all social media platforms. Fans have been making dance reels on Instagram. Now latest to join the trend is David Warner.

The Australian skipper’s Instagram is a treasure trove of dance clips and funny lip-sync videos taken especially from Indian films. His reels are testimony for his list of talents that goes far beyond the game of cricket. His latest video is winning the internet. Scroll down to know more.

David Warner shared a dance clip on Instagram wherein he can be seen grooving to Allu Arjun’s hook steps in the Srivalli song from Pushpa: The Rise. In the video, the Aussie skipper is seen doing the exact steps, including the chappal slipping step performed by the Telugu superstar.

Sharing the video, he captioned it “Pushpa what’s next?” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

David Warner’s video already garnered more than 1,420,504 likes as of this writing. Netizens loved the clip and showered the video with compliments. Even superstar Allu Arjun was mighty impressed with Warner’s skills and commented with some smiling and fire emojis.

For the unversed, the Srivalli song was composed by popular music director DSP and the lyrics are by Chandrabose. The song has amassed 66 million views on YouTube so far. The Hindi version of the song has been sung by Javed Ali and the original version by Sid Sriram.

