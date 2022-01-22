With the Covid situation erupting at regular intervals, big-ticket clashes are inevitable at the box office. There’s chaos to book big festivals for release dates, and the latest example is SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.

Advertisement

Amid much anticipation, it was yesterday, Rajamouli‘s magnum opus got its release date. Interestingly, the makers have booked two dates considering the Covid situation. If everything goes well and restrictions come down, the film will be releasing on 18th March or 28th April.

Advertisement

It seems that till March the Covid situation will come under control, thus clearing a path for RRR’s release. The film has booked a release date of 18th March i.e. Holi. Another biggie is Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, arriving on Holi. And it goes without saying, it would be one of the biggest clashes of the year.

What would really happen if the two big-ticket releases arrive on the same date? Well, we all know, RRR is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films ever made. Be it scale, budget, and pre-release buzz, the film is 10 on 10 at each level. Also, everyone is aware of SS Rajamouli’s credibility in the Hindi-speaking belt. To say the least, his Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has built credibility by giving back-to-back money-spinners at the box office. Expectedly, one has high hopes pinned on his Bachchan Pandey too. However, the film might not work that well in the south market, if it releases along with RRR. Even in the Hindi belt, Rajamouli’s magnum opus is in much more demand among exhibitors. After the success of Pushpa (Hindi), there’s a huge demand for pan Indian releases with a south origin, thus giving an upper hand to Rajamouli’s film.

Let’s see if any of the films shifts its arrival in the next few days!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant & Mika Singh Meet Yet Again! Salman Khan Says “Your Favourite Is Here”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube