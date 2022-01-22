Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani, which was released in 2015, was one of the milestones in Ranveer Singh’s acting career. His performance as the heroic Peshwa Bajirao was well received by critics and audiences alike. Did you know that he wasn’t the first choice but Ajay Devgn was? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Epic historical romance film, which is based on Marathi novel Rau written by Nagnath S Inamdar, was blockbuster in 2015. While Ranveer played the role of Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika Padukone essayed his second wife Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as his first wife Kashibai.

Advertisement

As per India Today report, Ajay Devgn was first offered the role of Bajirao by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The superstar even confirmed it saying, “I was approached for the lead role… but we couldn’t agree on the terms and conditions… dates, money everything.” However, SLB’s reason for him not doing Bajirao Mastani came as a surprise for the superstar.

The filmmaker reportedly rejected Ajay because his character in Singham and the 2015 film shared the same name. The superstar then dismissed the report and said, “What you are saying is something I am hearing for the first time. While Singham Returns has been released now, Sanjay’s film will release in December next year so there’s a lot of time for people to forget about Bajirao Singham (laughs). What is wrong with admitting that we couldn’t agree on the T&C? (terms and conditions) Let’s be honest about that. Even I can make better excuses!”

The report further claimed that Ajay Devgn was expected to allot 200 consecutive days to Bajirao Mastani which he couldn’t as he is supposed to begin his own directorial Shivay next year. However, there is no official confirmation on this report.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Shares Unseen Video With Sushant Singh Rajput; Writes, “Miss You So Much”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube