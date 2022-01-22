Bharti Singh is one of the most celebrated television personalities at the moment who is often seen having fun with the paparazzi whenever she has some spare time. She and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been in the news ever since they announced that they are expecting a baby. In a recent interaction with paps, Haarsh indicated that they will try for another baby next year and Bharti seemed quite surprised with the revelation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh are one of the most sought-after duos of television who have worked on a variety of reality shows in the past. The couple tied the knot in the year 2017 with a grand celebration in Goa and have maintained a strong relationship ever since. They will soon be seen hosting a new show named Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan and they have lately been promoting it in full swing.

Advertisement

In a recent paparazzi video, Bharti Singh can be seen interacting with a few photographers while Haarsh Limbachiyaa stands right next to her. The video kicks off with Bharti clarifying that she will continue to work even after having the baby. She compares herself to Allu Arjun’s character Pushparaj from the recent blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Imitating his famous face-swipe, she said, “Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi [I am Pushparaaj. Even if I have a baby, I won’t stop]”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa was quick to join the conversation as he gave her statement a hilarious twist. “Main rukega nahi, saala. Agle saal ek aur dega [I won’t stop, will have another baby next year]”, he said. The comment seemed to have left Bharti surprised as she shot him a quick look before pulling her facemask back.

Before walking away, the couple also put forth a hilarious rendition of the Srivalli trend, walking awkwardly with one shoulder lifted up. Here’s a look at the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Indian television!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant & Mika Singh Meet Yet Again! Salman Khan Says “Your Favourite Is Here”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube