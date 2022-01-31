Ekta Kapoor has made herself a place in the hearts of millions thanks to her much loved supernatural series Naagin. Launched in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the original snake shifters, the show is all set to launch its sixth season and we know who’s the lead actress. Can you guess? Well, it’s Bigg Boss 15’s winner/runners-up Tejasswi Prakash.

While fans were excited to know who among Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal lifted the BB15 trophy, one of the OG naagins – Adaa made this announcement after setting the stage on fire with a stellar performance. Read on to know more.

Adaa Khan graced the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale to promote the sixth instalment of the supernatural fantasy thriller. After grooving to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s San Sanana (from Ashoka), the channel then revealed the lead actress of Naagin 6 by sharing a glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash moving with grace and style to Dhivara from Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning.

When asked by Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan if they recognized the new ‘naagin,’ all former contestants attending the finale screamed the actress’ name. The actress then confirmed the same stunning boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Teja, along with Karan, then showed off her killer dance moves while dancing to the tunes of a snake charmer’s flute.

Check out the glimpse here:

Bigg Boss ka grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab janta ke saamne aayegi pehli baar #Naagin dene apne roop ka parichay ✨ #Naagin6 Don’t miss out the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM & 10.30PM only on #ColorsTV.#BB15 #BiggBoss @justvoot pic.twitter.com/FomrUmjfna — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 30, 2022

How excited are you to see Tejasswi Prakash as the new Naagin? Let us know in the comments below.

Prior to Tejasswi Prakash, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin shows starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hassanandan as the mystical creature. The plot of this season of the show is inspired by Covid-19 pandemic.

