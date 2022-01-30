The countdown has begun and in the next few hours, the 15th winner of Television’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss will be announced. Bigg Boss 15, which began in October last year, will conclude tonight and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep us hooked.

The last episode and the Grand Finale of BB15 opened with Salman Khan’s dapper performance on Seeti Maar. Soon after his arrival, the host welcomes five former winners, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik – who set the stage on fire with sizzling performances.

Tonight’s Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale saw Season 4’s Shweta Tiwari groove to Nadiyon Paar, while Season 6’s Urvashi Dholakia shook a leg on Laila Main Laila. Season 7’s winner Gauahar Khan looked stunning performing to Main Heroine Hoon. Towards the end, the entire group grooves to Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

The former winners arrived on Bigg Boss 15 to offer a briefcase of Rs 10 Lakh to a contestant. But before they could enter the house, ex-contestants were seen giving fun challenges to them. The challenge saw Rakhi Sawant challenging her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Rubina Dilaik by asking her to groove to Chikni Chameli.

Later we saw, Rajiv Adatia challenging Gauahar Khan to dance with him to Monica, Oh My Darling! (Piya Tu Ab To Aaja). Salman Khan later calls Rashami Desai and Urvashi Dholakia on stage and tells them to give an expression as he mouths a dialogue. Shweta Tiwari further gives 5h4 Bijlee challenge to Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal. What left us rolling on the floor laughing, was Ritesh and Gautam Gulati’s pole dance on Haaye Garmi.

Towards the end, we also see the contestants’ fathers also grooving to Haaye Garmi.

Well, with Nishant’s exit- by taking the Rs 10 Lakh briefcase bought in by the ex-contestants, we got the Top 4 finalists of Bigg Boss 15 – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

