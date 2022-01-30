Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who is currently impressing her fans as Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been part of the entertainment business for years. The actress first appeared on television in the 2007 show Santaan and since starred in several shows, including Adaalat, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, C.I.D., Qubool Hai and many more.

During a recent interaction, the actress was asked about the economic crisis aka financial instability in the TV industry at the moment. Sharing that this has been a situation faced by them for years, the actress said it has worsened because of the pandemic. Read on to know all she had to say.

Talking about the financial stability in the TV industry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar told Hindustan Times, “I feel that we are talking about economic crisis now in terms of the TV industry in the pandemic. But that has been a problem for a very long time in TV industry, way before the pandemic hit us. Hamesha budget nahi hote the, payment ka problem, yeh pehle se hi raha hai.”

Agreeing that the situation has only worsened in the last two years, Sunayana Fozdar added, “Now with so many actors in the market and lesser number of shows since a lot of shows have gone off air, it is difficult.”

Personally, the 35-year-old actress says she has never thought about budgets and pay when it comes to working as she feels her work is more important. The TMKOC star said, “Even if budget has not been great, I have taken up projects because I can’t just sit at home and not act. We need polishing of our skills every day. Sometimes I have taken smaller shows with less budget just to keep the creative thing alive in me.”

Adding that she values having a job during these trying times, Sunayana Fozdar said, “There have been so many layoffs and shows going off-air, every actor has had the time to reflect and value their job so much more than before. We took a lot of things for granted.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah signed off, “I am extremely lucky that I have work at present.”

