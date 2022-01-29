The day has finally arrived! Day 1 of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale aired and it grabbed everyone’s attention for all the right reasons. The gala event, which began with Salman Khan introducing the top 6 BB 15 contestants, saw Rashami Desai walking out of the show. Yes, she became the first finalist to exit the show. The episode got spicy when Shamita Shetty’s love interest Raqesh Bapat confronted Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming her during the BB Hotel task.

During the recent Bigg Boss 15 episode, Raqesh was seen telling Tejasswi, “Why were you so insecure? Do I need to say? It looked so bad, I felt so bad watching Shamita crying, I wanted to break the TV. It is not something you could create an issue.” However, towards the end of the episode, Shamita and Teja were once again seen getting into an ugly fight over latter’s Aunty’s comment.

Shamita Shetty was seen slamming Tejasswi Prakash left right and centre as she was once again trying to justify her ‘aunty’ comment. Now seeing their huge argument take place once again, during the finale, netizens couldn’t help but Tweet about the same.

A Bigg Boss 15 user wrote, “Yeh Log Finale mai Itni Rivalry dikha rhe hai, Itna content de rhe hai, Itna Pura season mai Sahi wali Rivalry raki hoti toh aaj Season SUPER HIT HOTA.” Another wrote, “Tejasswi…. I WANT TO SLAP YOU SO HARD. STUPID and SHAMELESS. YUKKKKK. SO IRRITATING Nauseated faceNauseated faceNauseated faceFace vomitingFace vomitingFace vomiting. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15GrandFinale

Yeh Log Finale mai Itni Rivalry dikha rhe hai,Itna content de rhe hai,Itna Pura season mai Sahi wali Rivalry raki hoti toh aaj Season SUPER HIT HOTA🔥🔥🙌#RashamiDesai #bb15 #biggboss15 #biggboss — Kajal (@kajallparmar15) January 29, 2022

No.. Teja is such a disgusting person..she dont even deserve to be in top 5 She speak nonsense…n then sorry which she didnt mean, no humbleness..atleast own ur shit..but still she js justifying n saying rubbish! Even she said maine aunty bola nahi..waah!!#ShamitaShetty — Sampada Srivastava (@sampada01) January 29, 2022

A user further wrote, “Is there any other word for Chadh gai??? Also standing and massaging was not so classy… so she had to be on top of the person to massage… what classy!!!! Face with rolling eyesFace with rolling eyesFace with rolling eyesGrimacing face#BiggBoss15 #BB15. Slamming for them for taking the TRP.”

Tbh I really like #KaranKundrra and tried to support him since day one but he also looks negative whenever tries to take stand for his evil gf teja, her vibes are so negative she can make anyone look bad literally Karan should get rid of her asap#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Komal🌷 (@KomalThorat) January 29, 2022

Is there any other word for Chadh gai??? Also standing and massaging was not so classy… so she had to be on top of the person to massage… what classy!!!! 🙄🙄🙄😬#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Aswathy Mariam Jacob (@itsmissjacobs) January 29, 2022

Tejasswi…. I WANT TO SLAP YOU SO HARD STUPID and SHAMELESS YUKKKKK SO IRRITATING 🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15GrandFinale — Jessy #Shehnuary (@introvertAsh) January 29, 2022

Well, the 15th winner of the controversial reality show will be announced tomorrow. We will also see former winners, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Rubina Dilaik entering the house with a briefcase. As per the reports, Nishant Bhat will decide to opt-out of the winner’s race and take the briefcase home.

We already can’t wait for the finale episode to air, can you?

