The Bigg Boss house challenges every contestant and keeps everyone on their toes. Nishant Bhat is one of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants who has constantly been tackling all his challenges and this has made him make it this far in the show.

As the show progresses towards its end Nishant has been the one who has shown outstanding performance throughout and has shown the qualities of being the winner of the show. His mother thinks that the way he’s been performing in the show says ” Whatever the conclusion is he is already a winner for us”

Nishant Bhat’s mother also added that his gameplay is amazing and want him to continue the same way he is playing

Nishant Bhat’s mother said, “I want him to play as he has been playing till now and want him to stay strong as it’s just a few more weeks.”

Furthermore, his mother also spoke about how immaculate Nishant is. He has always chose friendships and how this has sometimes might have affected hi sustainability in the show but he has always chosen to stay true to his grounds. “Our Nishant sometimes gets blinded by friendships but that is who he is as he is all heart”

Not only Nishant Bhat’s family but celebrities like Geeta Kapoor, Naina Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani , Punit Pathak , Terence Lewis and Ankita Lokhande are very positive about Nishant making it to the Finale and have supported his decisions time and again.

