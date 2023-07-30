The latest season of the unrivalled youth adventure reality television show, ‘Roadies’, which is titled as ‘Karm Yaa Kaand’ this year, has captivated viewers from the start.

Redefining entertainment with high-octane action, daredevilry and electrifying competition, the metaphorical journey is seeing contestants grapple with a heady mix of colossal challenges, and unexpected twists and turns on the road to triumph, beginning from the historic battlefield of Kurukshetra to the hallowed grounds of Kaza.

Hosted by Sonu Sood, the show has gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty.

Adding to the excitement, the dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla’s contestants like Gary Lu and Rishabh Jaiswal have joined the Roadies lineup, fuelling anticipation for more wildcards. As challenges intensify, fans eagerly await the entry of additional ‘Splitsvilla’ contestants.

Here are seven Splitsvilla contestants that we are eager to see on the show, who can add a new level of excitement and drama to the reality show.

Divya Agarwal

Divya, known for her resilience and determination, is a captivating addition to the Roadies family. As the runner-up of ‘Splitsvilla 10’ in 2017 alongside Priyank Sharma, she showcased her fighting spirit. Agarwal’s journey continued with mentoring on ‘Date To Remember’ and co-hosting ‘On Road With Roadies’.

She won MTV’s ‘Ace of Space 1’ in 2018 and ventured into international projects like ‘Travel With A Goat’. She had made appearances in Puncch Beat, Roadies: Real Heroes, and hosted Voot Night Live. She starred in Ragini MMS: Returns Season 2 and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 1. With her versatility and captivating presence, Divya promises a fierce and passionate performance on Roadies.

Akash Choudhary

Akash, the charismatic heartthrob from Splitsvilla Season 10, is a perfect fit for Roadies with his charm and adventurous spirit. He effortlessly connects with people, promising a thrilling journey on the show. Having won the prestigious Mr India Worldwide title in 2016 and Mr India Eco International crown in 2018, Akash has already made a mark in the entertainment industry. With his magnetic screen presence and acting skills, he captivated audiences on Channel V’s Dare 3 and is currently portraying Viraj Singhania in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi.

Naina Singh

Naina, the resilient winner of Splitsvilla Season 10, possesses unwavering determination and a fierce personality, making her an ideal contender for Roadies. Her fiery spirit and ability to conquer challenges are set to captivate and inspire viewers. Naina’s successful journey includes being crowned Femina’s Most Stylish Diva in 2013 and emerging as the winner of Splitsvilla 10.

She showcased her talent in music videos, starred in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and participated in India’s Next Superstars and Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entry. Naina’s versatility and indomitable spirit promise to leave a lasting impact on Roadies, continuing to inspire audiences.

Jay Dudhane

With his infectious energy, humour, and ability to uplift any room, Jay would be a valuable addition to Roadies. His wit and comic timing from Splitsvilla would bring laughter and entertainment. Jay’s uplifting nature and fearlessness in tackling extreme challenges, combined with his ability to inspire others, make him an invaluable team player. As the winner of Splitsvilla 13 and first runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Jay’s accomplishments demonstrate his popularity and resilience. With his vibrant personality and competitive spirit, Jay is set to make a lasting impact on Roadies, emerging as a formidable contender.

Kevin Almasifar

Despite being an underdog in Splitsvilla X3, Kevin showcased unwavering determination and a fierce competitive spirit, establishing himself as a formidable contender. His physical strength and mental resilience made him one of the strongest participants in Splitsvilla, leading him to ultimately win the show. On Roadies, Kevin’s tenacity would be put to the test, surprising everyone with his relentless drive and determination. His impressive physique and strength would undoubtedly make him a force to be reckoned with on the challenging terrain of Roadies.

Piyush Sharma:

Piyush, who is known for his appearance in Splitsvilla 12 and his journey of love with Arshiya Arhi, will possess the perfect attributes for Roadies. His experience in navigating relationships and handling challenges, coupled with his determination and resilience, will make him an ideal candidate for the demanding tasks and challenges on Roadies. Piyush’s emotional depth, loyalty, and dedication will contribute to strong team dynamics, while his ability to connect with audiences through his personal journey will add an engaging element to his presence on the show.

With his charismatic personality and ability to capture attention, Piyush Sharma will be a compelling contender, bringing his unique flavour to the adventure-filled reality show.

Justin D’Cruz:

An Indian dancer and choreographer, Justin has made a significant impact in the realm of reality shows. He rose to prominence as a member of the renowned dance group ‘V Company,’ which triumphed in the popular reality show ‘Dance Plus’ in 2015. Displaying his versatility, Justin participated in the ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’ and won millions of hearts for his honesty and straightforward attitude.

His talent for rallying his peers and fearlessly confronting obstacles would make him a valuable asset to the Roadies team. With his strategic mindset and magnetic personality, Justin is poised to ignite the show with his captivating presence and create an explosive atmosphere.

Alliances and friendships will be put through the paces as tensions reach an all-time high in the upcoming episode. Which gang will ultimately win and save their spot in the next vote-outs? Will Rhea and Prince’s argument cause their alliance to crumble? Roadies promise an unpredictable and thrilling journey ahead.

It airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

