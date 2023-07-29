Advertisement

Falaq Naaz and Dipika Kakar are two of the popular faces in the television industry and were really good friends since Sasural Simar Ka, in which they were both seen together. But unfortunately, they drifted apart and Falaq after her Bigg Boss OTT 2 exit in an interview addressed the matter and opened up about it. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Falaq and her family went through a difficult phase after the death of actress Tunisha Sharma as her brother Sheezan Khan was accused of abetment to suicide. And as per Falaq Dipika did not even reach out to her during those difficult times.

After exiting the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Falaq Naaz, in an interview, spoke about her broken friendship with Dipika Kakar as per Telly Chakkar and said, “She is always there in my prayers not in my life, because I am such a person that if I am close to someone I expect them to speak to me at least once and ask me How I am, as once you’re attached to someone, then you can’t take their ignorance.”

Falaq Naaz continued, “I know she [Dipika Kakar] loved me a lot, but the only complaint I had was how can you be so busy in your life that you don’t have time to even speak to me, there wasn’t any fight, we just drifted away.” She also said that they were like sisters and she is happy about her and knows that they named their son Ruhaan and all.

Falaq Naaz added, “I also asked her if she had problems losing her identity and but she said that she is happy and there is nothing like that, and if she is happy I am happy. People have their opinions, and those don’t even matter to Dipika she is well settled, and people should talk more positively than all these things.”

As per Falaq, Dipika Kakar lost her identity after being with Shoaib Ibrahim and giving her take on that she said, “When someone is in love they change from their heart, and no one forces them, and there is a lot of love between them, and she is doing everything as per her decision and Shoaib is not forcing her so who is anyone to speak about it, and she is happy about it. You can’t force anyone, she is happy and for her love, she is doing all this so it’s not wrong, and this is love.”

The actress also revealed the time she had her last conversation with the Simar actress and said, “The last message that we had exchanged was when she went to her native place just before Saba’s marriage, and there was a laddoo which I loved and she messaged that she is getting those laddoos for me but then by then I was hurt very badly, you just be happy in your life, I don’t want the laddoos I wanted you and your friendship, if you’re not in my life then there is no value of those laddoos.” Adding, “She then replied to me that I have given my justification and now I won’t do it anymore, I told her I don’t need it, you stay Happy and I will be happy.”

Falaq Naaz spoke about her relationship with Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika’s husband and as per her they had a nice and cordial relationship befor she concluded by adding the last nail in the coffin was when Dipika didn’t reach out to her after the Tunisha-Sheezan case. She said, “When my family was going through the toughest times when Sheezan was in jail many people connected with us but I didn’t receive a single call or message from Dpika, and that hurt me so badly that I knew things couldn’t come back. She met Shafaq in the clinic that time she told her that she is happy to see us together and she hopes Sheezan comes back home soon, but she didn’t even message me once and that hurt me and I knew there wasn’t looking back as I didn’t expect that from her. “

She continued, “I know she didn’t keep in touch in good times, but when something like this happened, she still didn’t communicate. I knew the friendship is over forever. I can totally understand that after marriage, a girl has a lot of responsibilities, especially when it comes to her in-laws and I totally get it but how can someone not have time to message or meet at least once in 2 – 3 months.”

