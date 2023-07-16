Television star couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have finally revealed the name of their first bundle of joy to the world and even shared what it means.

Shoaib took to his official Youtube channel, where he shared a video titled: “Sharing Our Baby Boy’s Name With You All.”

The couple revealed that they have named their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim, meaning kind-hearted and spiritual. Without sharing a glimpse of their baby, the video featured their friends and family members.

The name was announced via bright lights given to each of the family members, who took turns and held the lit letters in front of them to reveal the name.

Making the announcement, they all loudly said Ruhaan.

Shoaib shared that Dipika liked this name Ruhaan and it was chosen by her.

Shoaib said that they chose the name within just months after Dipika conceived and that they had even thought of a name if they were to have a daughter, which they did not share on the vlog. Their baby was premature and was under car after his birth on June 21.

Shoaib took to Instagram to make the announcement of their newborn and said that it was a premature delivery but there is “nothing to worry.” After sharing a slew of of birthday messages he received on his Instagram Stories, he shared the news and wrote: “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of popular television show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. They got married in 2018. It was in 2010 when Dipika made her television debut with ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’. She then became a household name with ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. The actress also participated in a string of reality shows, including ‘Bigg Boss 12′, where she was feted with the winner’s title.

