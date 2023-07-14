Krushna Abhishek is a huge name in the television industry and one of the best comedians in the country right now. While he’s known for his comic timing, his seven-year-long feud with ‘Mama’ Govinda is known to everyone in the industry and his fans. On to the series of new events, Krushna surprised everyone with his latest Instagram post when he tagged his Chi Chi mama and in an interview, the comedian has opened up on ending the long feud. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Krushna is quite active on social media and has over 1 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life to fans on the platform, and we love his comic reels from The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna Abhishek opened up on tagging his Govinda mama in his recent Instagram post and said, “Bhale hi woh response de ya na den, I wanted to tag him. Bhagwan kare jhagda end hojaaye. Time is passing away, I want all of this to get solved now. I love him. Mere jitni family mai unki koi respect nahi karta hoga.”

The comedian added, “Jaahan par pyaar hota hai, wahin par jhagda hota hai. Bahut hogaya, this should end now. I love my maami (Govinda’s wife – Sunita Ahuja) as well. She has done a lot for me. She is like a mother to me. Maa ko jab bache ki koi baat buri lagjaati hai toh woh itna gussa hojaata hai ki fir the person thinks that I don’t want to meet him only. So, I think vaisa reason hogaya gusse ka”.

Krushna Abhishek also revealed an anecdote about meeting Chi Chi Mama in Dubai and said, “We haven’t met because we were busy. But I know, if we see each other face to face, things will get sorted immediately. The last time I met him was in Dubai four-five years ago. Ekdum filmy scene tha. I saw him in the mall and screamed his name. He saw me and his response was so happy ki arrey yeh toh mera beta hai, ye yahan kya karaha hai. We met each other with a lot of love. Hum dono pighal hi jaate hain”.

We hope Govinda reads about all of this and make amends with his nephew Krushna. What do you think about the comedian tagging his Mama in his Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

