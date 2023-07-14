Rumour mills are a strong buzz that Bollywood has found its new lovebirds, and they are none other than Sanjeeda Sheikh and Harshvardhan Rane. The alleged couple has been the talk of the town ever since their photos from an adventurous outing surfaced and took the web by storm. The photo saw the duo enjoying a safari ride. However, sometime later, Rane addressed the dating rumours and blamed journalists and media for creating such news. Mind you, he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Now Sanjeeda’s former husband, Aamir Ali, has broken his silence on her dating rumours.

Sanjeeda and Aamir filed for separation in 2020, and both were later granted a divorce. After dating each other for two years, the couple married and had a blissful life for quite some time. However, later, their relationship hit rock bottom when rumours of them living separately surfaced.

Now in a recent interview, Aamir Ali has reacted to ex-wife Sanjeeda Sheikh’s love affair rumours with Harshvardhan Rane and said he wants her to be happy in her life. He told News18 Showsha, “It’s a free world now. I want her to be happy and do whatever she wants to do. I don’t want to get into this at all. I have no idea who is dating whom, and whatever is good for her, I am happy for her.”

Earlier reacting to the rumours, Harshavardhan Rane told the same portal, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write, and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them.”

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda recently took to social media to react indirectly at her dating rumours. She shared a photo and write, ‘Privacy is power.”

