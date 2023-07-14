Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, did a magnum opening at the box office but soon failed terribly post the storyline, VFX and dialogues were not very well received by the audiences. While many celebrities mocked the makers, actor Mohit Raina also criticised them in his recent interview, calling them ‘irresponsible’ and comparing the film with food. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mohit is a massive name in the television industry and has over 672K followers on Instagram. He rose to fame with his character of ‘Mahadev’ in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and slowly transitioned towards the OTT platform and Bollywood films. Now talking about his latest interaction, the actor opened up on the box office failure of Adipurush and that Prabhas and Kriti were not the apt choices to play Raghava and Sita on-screen.

In a conversation with DNA, Mohit Raina said, “When you go creative with a certain subject, you are making it for the audience. So, the makers are liable and responsible to our audience’.” He gave an example of food and said, “ When we go out to eat, we either order our food or we ask the chef to recommend his best dish. When we don’t like a particular thing in the dish, we asked Chef to rectify it, and he does it. Because at the end of the day, we are delivering to their customers- to the audience.”.

Reportedly, Adipurush was made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and could barely make Rs 100 crores at the box office and talking about the same, Mohit Raina said, “So definitely the makers have to be responsible, and they need to understand that we are here to serve the audience. Agar audience hi dekhne ke liye nahi hogi, toh hum banayege kis ke liye (To whom are we catering if we don’t have an audience for our content”.

What do you think about Mohit mocking Adipurush makers in his latest interview? Tell us in the space below.

