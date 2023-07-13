Time and again, we have seen Bollywood actors and other personalities getting annoyed with jokes cracked about them, especially on comedy shows. Recently, we brought you an exciting throwback story of when Kapil Sharma got Akshay Kumar irked on mocking his interview with Prime Minister. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when Krushna Abhishek got John Abraham angry.

The story goes back to when John appeared on Comedy Night Bachao along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin to promote Force 2. However, while shooting for the episode, the actor walked away in anger. Scroll down for details.

It so happened when Krushna Abhishek mocked John Abraham and cracked jokes about the films he has done in the past. Well, for obvious reasons, the jokes didn’t go down well with John and walked away in anger. The controversy was later addressed by Krushna, who stated that he didn’t realise John was upset until he refused to shake a leg with him and Sonakshi Sinha.

Krushna Abhishek once told the Bombay Times, “John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like ‘Paap’. That’s when he told me that those were his favourite films.”

“Sometime later when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven’t slept for the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me,” he continued.

