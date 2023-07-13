Debina Bonnerjee is a very popular face in the world of television. She married Gurmeet Choudhary and recently, the duo became proud parents of their second child. Getting trolled and body shamed by online fashion police has become a common thing these days. Debina has also been a victim of brutal trolls, and the actress recently clapped back at them for calling her ‘chhota haathi’, ‘mini haathi’ with a befitting reply.

Debina became popular after playing the role of Sita in 2008’s Ramayana on television. After that, she appeared in many other shows, but that still remains her breakthrough work. Apart from that, she also featured in the South Indian film, Nanjundi, alongside actor Shiva Rajkumar and is currently at one of her best phases in life.

As per Hindustan Times, Debina Bonnerjee, in her latest vlog, called out the haters for body shaming her and said, “You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko.”

Debina Bonnerjee continued, “When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best. The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye.”

Debina added, “Then, I get more motivation. If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out.”

In a previous interview, Debina Bonnerjee opened up about her fitness journey after becoming a mother. She said, “I’m not able to lose the fat as yet. Every day, there are some comments on social media talking about my physical appearance. All these things put pressure on you, but I feel this is one stage that you have to enjoy.” Adding, “The moment I try to go stricter on my diet, the milk production goes for a toss as I am a lactating mother. So, I am taking it easy because my baby is a priority right now. I want to go with the flow and take my own time in losing this baby fat.”

You can check out Debina Bonnerjee’s vlogs on her YouTube channel, and for more updates on the television world, stay tuned to Koimoi!

