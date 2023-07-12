Marvel has a knack for breaking everyone’s hearts by killing off characters that fans truly love and that’s what they did in the recent episode of ‘Secret Invasion’. The episode, titled ‘Beloved,’ baffled everyone with another shocking death that has left fans struggling to process.

In the episode, the main character Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, moves forward with his plan to turn his fellow rebel Skrulls into powerful Super Skrulls. Meanwhile, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) clash with Rhodes (Don Cheadle), who is becoming increasingly suspicious about everything that has been happening recently. Meanwhile, at the end of the previous episode, we saw Talos’ daughter G’iah (Emilia Clarke) getting shot. Everyone felt that she might have died. However, at the beginning of the fourth episode, she miraculously heals from her wound, thanks to nanotechnology introduced in ‘Iron Man 3’.

As the story unfolds, Rhodes, who is likely a Skrull himself, orders Fury’s wife Priscilla to kill Fury, but she defies the order. Rhodes then helps Gravik launch an attack on the US president. Fury and Talos land in England in an attempt to save the president, but they are confronted by Gravik, who demonstrates unexpected powers similar to Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. A battle ensues, and Gravik, disguised as a soldier, stabs and kills Talos. Fury manages to shoot Gravik twice, but Gravik heals himself just like G’iah did earlier, and escapes.

As soon as the episode came to an end, fans didn’t shy away from sharing their disappointment on social media and noted that they can’t handle such tragedies. One of the fans wrote, “I can’t handle any more deaths, it’s just painful to watch at this point. #SecretInvasion.” Another social media user tweeted, “I will Never Forgive Marvel for This.” Another user noted, “You didn’t have to do that to Talos. He was my favourite.” Another social media user stated, “Saw that coming for Talos, but damn I felt so sad.”

I can’t handle anymore deaths, it’s just painful to watch at this point. #SecretInvasion — Saurav Dutta (@Saurav25823) July 12, 2023

I’m not happy with episode 3, you didn’t have to do that to #Talos

He was my favourite :( — Loxyy (@LoxyyWasTaken) July 12, 2023

Talo’s death seems to be one of the heartbreaking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is being compared to Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Although Stark’s death felt more personal, Talos’ death has also left many fans broken.

The Disney+ series showed Talos as a caring and dedicated father, which seems to be a new aspect of his character. He died bravely and it’s uncertain if he will be recognized for his important contributions to humanity.

