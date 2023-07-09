Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer features some of Hollywood’s most talented stars like Cillian Murphy, as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and even our own Marvel Star Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man star, in a recent interview, dropped a hint about how somewhat it was challenging for him to work with Cillian Murphy in the movie. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Cillian Murphy, in one of his earlier interviews, shared how his head was so full when he took up the lead role of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. On similar lines, it appears, Robert Downey Jr might have got some cold vibes from him on the set.

Robert Downey Jr, in an interview, as per Fandom Wire, spoke about the time he shot with Cillian Murphy after he enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to be part of Christopher Nolan’s movie. Talking about Cillian, Robert asserted, “Even just by the time I was on set, seeing how Cillian had embodied this character, to the point where you go like, ‘I’m practically with the guy.’ You can’t help but feel a little bit iced out by it.” Robert continued, “Now Cillian is so warm and nice and inviting. But then we’d roll, and I’d feel like he was looking through me like I didn’t exist.”

The MCU star added, “And I was like, ‘That sucks’” adding, “I can only imagine it was a lot of people who felt that way.”

Robert Downey Jr, in a different interview, opened up about how he landed the role in Nolan’s Oppenheimer. “I had been cooling my heels for about a year before the pandemic, just reacquainting myself with my family and other interests because I had been working super consistently,” said The Avengers star.

He added, “But this was Christopher Nolan, doing something that was important to him. The cast was this large gathering of folks who have their choice of projects. And just as soon as we were underway, world events lined up in a way that turned this movie into an important metaphor that could speak to any number of things. So, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

