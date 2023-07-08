Jim Carrey needs no introduction. For decades, The Hollywood actor has made millions of people laugh with his sheer comedy and acting skills. However, he has sometimes offended people with his wit, including Margot Robbie, who won hearts for staying calm while Carrey joked about her acting career.

Margot is an Australian actress who got her Hollywood breakthrough with the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. Since then, her career trajectory has only gone up with many blockbusters. She is currently gearing up to play the lead in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Back in 2020, Jim Carrey and Margot Robbie were among the guests on The Graham Norton Show. During the episode, The Mask star revealed he has never been to Australia to which the Suicide Squad said, “You’re kidding.” Carrey continued to say, “I know so many people from Australia and I wanted to talk to you (Margot Robbie) because you’re amazing and I’m so excited for you.”

An overwhelmed Robbie thanked the Yes Man star. Jim Carrey did not stop there and sarcastically said, “It’s incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That’s pure talent there,” leaving the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and the studio audience laughing. While Margot was smiling throughout the time, Carrey’s wittiness did not go down well with netizens. Here’s the clip from the show:

Following Jim Carrey’s comments, netizens called him out for crossing the line. On the other hand, they praised Margot for her journey in showbiz and how she stayed calm while Carrey roasted her.

An Instagram user wrote, “Opsss… she is a good actress, and also very pretty. I think Jim crossed a line,” while another penned, “‘That’s just pure talent there’ wasn’t even needed.”

“Really looks like Margot Robbie is not enjoying Jim Carrey,” wrote a third one.

“She didn’t like that..her eyessss…” penned another.

Let us know your views on Jim Carrey’s comments about Margot Robbie in the space below.

