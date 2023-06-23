Marvel is super serious when it comes to preventing leaks, and that has been often shared by many MCU stars, and now Samuel L. Jackson, aka Nick Fury, shared a crazy incident involving The Avengers’ script. Jackson is back in his sassy avatar in the latest series Secret Invasion, which also features Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke. Scroll below to check out this interesting story straight from the horse’s mouth.

In that same interview, the GOT star shared details on Marvel’s security protocols adding she removed her sim cards while taking photos of the character to avoid getting tracked by the fans. Samuel chimed in and shared the incident from one of the highest-grossing films that changed the experience of cinemagoers forever.

Samuel L. Jackson, while speaking to EW in an interview with the MCU cast of Secret Invasion, recalled the time when his The Avengers script got stolen and the lengths Marvel went to retrieve it. He revealed, “I remember when we got ready to do Avengers, someone printed out a copy of my Avengers script that had my watermark on it and put it online for sale.”

Samuel L. Jackson continued, “I was shooting in Canada, and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office… They found out who it was; dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script; dude didn’t show up. It was crazy.” He also shared about the crazy incidents of Marvel’s security shooting down drones hovering on the set of their latest series, Secret Invasion. But that’s not all; the studio even once shot a drone down, tracked down the pilots and detained them.

After the release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Disney sought strict and legal actions against Reddit leakers allegedly for which the film suffered at the box office. Even Captain America: Civil War star Anthony Mackey shared the strenuous process they had to go through to even read a script.

