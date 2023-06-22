Jennifer Lawrence is one of the unique actresses present in Hollywood who has never shied away from either speaking her mind or putting her best fashion foot forward. Jennifer is currently busy promoting her recently released film, No Hard Feelings, and we are in awe of her fashion affair. Every day she brings something new to her look, which is different from the last day.

Be it walking on the streets or attending promotional events, JLaw is proving that she is the boss lady, and we agree. Today, we have brought you a few pictures from her recent outing, and it’s quite clear she wears the power wings on her shoulders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence’s one of the fan pages took to their Instagram handle and shared every new update from the actress’ recent outing. In one such event, Jennifer Lawrence can be seen taking the street style a notch higher by going braless underneath a sheer pastel pink rhinestone detailing gown, which she topped off with a power-shouldered blazer and flaunted her cleav*ge through it.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dedicated to jennifer lawrence (@jenlawrcnce)

Jennifer Lawrence kept her look subtle with a full coverage foundation mixed with an illuminating cream, defined brows, blushed and contoured cheeks, and matte brown lip shade. She completed the whole look by keeping her hair open to flow over her shoulders.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer created quite a buzz with her slipper look with the red gown. However, it is, Jen always comes up with the best of her looks, and we cannot deny that. She still looks the same, and we are in love with ‘No Hard Feelings’ press con looks.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Flaunted Her Washboard Abs & S*xy Cle*vage In Skimpy Bikini Effortlessly Serving A Major Inspo For Your Next Beach Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News