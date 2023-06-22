Rihanna is one true diva, and her fans not only include common people but some A-list celebrities as well; such is the power of RiRi. The songstress is currently pregnant with her second child with partner A$ap Rocky and has been once again dropping some stunning maternity looks, but today, we shift the focus from those looks and go back a few years and decode a literally smoking hot picture of the singer.

RiRi shared the news of her pregnancy with the world when she debuted her baby bump at the Super Bowl this year, where she gave a stellar performance during halftime. The Barbadian singer has millions of followers on social media, and besides being an extraordinary singer, she is also a successful entrepreneur with Fenty X Beauty and Savage X Fenty to her credit.

While Rihanna is glowing with baby number two inside her, today we have brought you a throwback picture of the singer in a pair of fruitilicious lingerie. The pictures have been shared on Twitter by the handle ‘VENUSCHIVE’ two years ago. She was photographed by Melissa Forde as per the caption on the photographs, where she could be seen wearing a white bikini top with red cherries printed on it paired with matching bottoms having drawstrings.

Rihanna is known for her love for tattoos, and she in this picture as well flaunts them with such vogue, along with displaying her curvaceous figure as she smokes in one of them like the bada** she is. She sported curly hair, which was tied up in a voluminous ponytail and some bangs across the forehead.

The Umbrella songstress sported minimal makeup, with the main focus being her bold red lips and jazzy shades in red as well. For accessories, Rihanna had a stack of bracelets in one of her hands and a long-chained neckpiece on her. The global icon had two chic sling bags hanging from her shoulders. Check out the scintillating pictures of RiRi here:

rihanna photographed by melissa forde pic.twitter.com/hJyjLIUqEk — ♡°◌̊ (@VENUSCHIVE) March 6, 2021

Let us know your thoughts about the look of Rihanna in the comments, and for more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

