BLACKPINK is one of the girl K-pop bands who not only rule over their millions of fans with their vocal skills but also mesmerise with her dancing moves, style statements and cute gestures. South Korea’s one of the top and most popular girl bands, BLACKPINK, debuted back in 2016, and it consists of four girls- Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo.

Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa is a rapper, singer and dancer, but she is also a fashion icon to her BLINKS (BLACKPINK fans call themselves). She is a brand ambassador of the brand Celine. Whenever she makes her way to the stage, she always finds herself looking like the diva she is. Lisa loves to experiment with her looks, and this one is proof of the same.

In April 2023, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella, and Lisa’s gold attire was a sight to behold. Lisa wore a customised designer outfit made by David Koma and Mugler. She glistened like a bright star under the stars as she wore a golden shimmery with asymmetrical sleeve detailing and gave a peek-a-boo to her gold breastplate that added a lining to her b**bs and made her look like a feisty fire angel.

Did the breastplate look similar? Well, I think she served the prowess of Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman in that outfit, and since then, I cannot unsee the resemblance. Can you?

Check out the pictures below:

For makeup, Lisa opted for a full coverage foundation with winged liner, defined brows, rhinestone detailing eyelids, contoured and blushed cheeks, highlighted areas and dark maroon lip shade. The songstress kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

BLACKPINK girls know how to slay a look, and Lisa definitely aced this fiery gold look and served the HAWTNESS needed for it. What do you think? Did she match Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman powers? Let us know.

