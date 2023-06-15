BLACKPINK is one of the highest-performing bands in South Korea, led by all four girls – Jisso, Lisa, Rose and Jennie. They have not only created their names as a band but as solo artists and actors – they have been leading millions of their fans’ hearts. However, for the last few months, reports have been swirling that Lisa might leave the band. Here’s what we found out. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Ever since Lisa debuted under YG Entertainment with the band BLACKPINK in 2016, she has only been onward and upwards, reaching success. The 26-year-old Thai rapper, singer and dancer has accomplished a lot of things in her life within a few years and is also getting various offers overseas.

There were reports that were rife that BLACKPINK’s Lisa had been offered $81 Million USD for various projects overseas, and that had let the fans speculate about the singer that she might leave the band. Reports had also suggested that YG Entertainment’s contract with BLACKPINK was expiring in August 2023, and that might have ignited the singer to leave the group.

So, what’s the truth? Well, there has been no confirmation from either YG Entertainment or BLACKPINK that Lisa was leaving. Rather, the reports stated that YG Entertainment is quite confident that the renewal of the contract with the band will go smoothly and that they will continue to support the group and provide various activities, including solo projects and acting roles. Along with that, YG Entertainment was also planning to develop something for the band, and we think it was about the game launch.

Check out the video here:

As soon as the reports started to hit the internet through the video shared by KKrushKPop on YouTube, netizens started commenting. One wrote, “She is not so selfish. She knows that blinks will support her no matter what her decision is but at the same will be heartbroken not to see all four of them together.”

Another one penned, “Well, Lisa herself has never said anything about leaving. Plus, she supposedly just bought a big house in Seoul. If that story is true, it seems to indicate that she plans to continue living in Seoul for many more years.”

One of the BLINKS commented, “Lisa loves her sisters more than money she won’t leave them.”

Well, it’s been months since the reports came out, and Lisa is still very much a part of BLACKPINK and even performed at Coachella 2023. So, we don’t think she will leave the band. What do you think?

