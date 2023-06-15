Tom Holland is often not considered reliable when it comes to keeping spoilers and secrets. As the actor has often been accused of spoiling the movies, he is infamous for the same reason. With time, the MCU star has emerged as a reputed son who always needs a supervisor in promo campaigns so that he does not spill any spoilers. However, proving everyone wrong, the actor recently revealed that he was the one who kept one of the biggest secrets that the superhero fandom could even imagine.

Since Holland made his MCU debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been one of the youngest Avengers. His Spidey threequel was one of the biggest Marvel movies in history, all thanks to the number of insane cameo appearances. While the secret of other web slingers appearing in the movie was kept from the world, the actor revealed that all of his costars spilt the spoiler while he kept it successfully.

The studio and the makers did everything in their power to stop the fandom from learning about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the leaked footage of Garfield’s BTS and other characters accidentally revealed their cameos. Tom Holland says, “To be perfectly honest with you, I was actually the best at keeping secrets on that third movie,” during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Andrew got caught ordering from a Deliveroo guy. Tobey got caught, somehow. Alfred Molina was telling people in the supermarket that he was doing the new Spider-Man. Willem Dafoe got photographed at the airport. So, I was the one that actually kept the secret. Let’s end that myth,” added Tom Holland.

While we doubt that the actor accidentally spilt about the Zendaya scene with Andrew Garfield, we are gonna let that go. With all that, the fourth Spider-Man is in pre-production, as we will get to see Holland’s web-slinger swinging in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

