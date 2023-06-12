While fans often believe no one other than their favourite star(s) can pull off certain roles, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland proved that they all are Spider-Man – well, Spider-Men. Each actor has a cult following thanks to them playing Peter Parker in their respective films and collaborating in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But we have a shocker for you. As per a video we came across – coupled with some previous reports, Tobey has been fooling his Spidey fans for years. How? Well, he never actually wore the full costume – having avoided the mask as much as possible.

While scrolling Instagram, we came across a video by Nerd Talk (nerd.talk.world). This channel shares interesting trivia related to superhero films and characters and theories related to them. In a post shared less than 24 hours ago, the channel’s narrator revealed Tobey Maguire never wore the Spider mask while in full costume, and it was his stunt double flying around the city. Read on to know the reason for it.

The video – talking about why Tobey skipped wearing the Spider-Man mask in his standalone movies, begins with a voiceover stating, “Did you know, Tobey Maguire discovered he had claustrophobia when he first wore the Spider-Man costume?” Adding that fans probably thought it was Tobey under the Spider-Man mask in all the action scenes of the film, the video states, “That is not true. Tobey Maguire never wore the Spider-Man mask in the Spider-Man movies when the character appeared fully dressed. The one under the mask was his stunt double.”

Elaborating on the same, the clip – featuring clips of Maguire swinging from pillar to post further adds, “This happened because Tobey Maguire – when wearing the Spider-Man costume for the first time, discovered he was claustrophobic. He couldn’t stay stuck inside a mask for a long time. (It) was mainly because they put a face shell underneath which is like a complete closed helmet.”

The video further reveals, “Tobey only did the scenes where Spider-Man appears taking off his mask. In scenes where he had to be in full costume, it was his stunt double who was underneath the Spider-Man costume.” Check out the video here:

Prior to the release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pledge Times reported Tom Woodruff Jr – in a Comicbook Movie interview, saying, “He (Tobey Maguire) took it like an adult, but he started to pass out as soon as we covered his body with plaster bandages to create the mold of his body.”

Adding that Maguire never stated that he suffered from this phobia during castings or in any meeting, Woodruff added, “We told the producers that their actor would be wearing the suit most of the time, with a latex and spandex mask, but not spending much time in it.”

Do you feel cheated hearing this about ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire? Let us know in the comments.

