No one can argue that the buzz that the Spider-Man franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoys is unparalleled and cannot be compared to any other. The world has offered a particular corner in their hearts to Peter Parker, and every time he flies over New York slinging his web, the audience is sure to flood the theatres. Tom Holland, who joined Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield to be a successor, has enjoyed massive praise and success. After having wrapped up a trilogy that ended with a thunderous movie, the biggest question is, do we get to see Spider-Man 4?

After making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Captain America: Civil War, Tom, was loved by the masses, and that gave the Marvel bosses the confidence to rope him in as their Peter Parker for a longer time and give him his standalone franchise. After the success of Homecoming and Far From Home, the studio made No Way Home a Magnum Opus, and that, of course, made the studio believe in Holland’s star power.

Now, as we progress in the MCU with phase 5 moving swiftly forward, the world is still curious to get updates about the future of the Spider-Man franchise that stars Tom Holland. The actor himself has now decided to talk about it. Read on to know everything you should the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Tom Holland, who is right now being asked about his future in the MCU all the time, spoke about it. While excited about the thought, he is also unsure about anything. He said, “Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows? But right now, it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll have to wait and see.”

In the same conversation, he also discussed the possibility of bringing Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse animated projects to the live-action timeline. When asked if he is open, Tom Holland said, “I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live-action world. How we do that, I don’t know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it.”

We hope Spider-Man 4 progresses faster than we expect and we get to see Tom Holland slinging his web on the big screen again. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

