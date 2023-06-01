The upcoming Tom Holland led Spider-Man has got everyone talking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the superhero fandom. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already revealed that Spider-Man 4’s story has been set. Not many details are available regarding what that story might entail or which characters will be part of it. While the project details have not been officially announced, the pre-production of the upcoming movie has begun.

The last outing of Peter Parker did big numbers at the box office, bringing the other web slingers from the other world. While the credit can be given to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Marvel characters joining the MCU, there was nothing about a fourth solo MCU movie with Tom Holland as the lead.

Speaking to Variety, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal teased about the fourth Spider-Man movie. The Spider-Man franchise producer offered an update on Holland’s Spider-Man 4. While confirming the pre-production of the fourth MCU movie is moving forward. She also revealed that the movie had been affected by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike. Nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters, and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started,” said Amy Pascal about the next Tom Holland starrer movie.

Interestingly, the producer also teased that a live-action movie featuring Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and a Spider-Woman film would happen. During the conversation, her fellow producer Avi Arad said we’d see the latter “sooner than you expect”.

Luckily for the actor, it will be the first Peter Parker to get a fourth solo Spider-Man movie. Previously, Tobey Maguire was supposed to have his fourth movie, but it was cancelled, and the franchise rebooted in favour of Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

