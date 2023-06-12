



Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West who now goes by the name of Ye, recently celebrated his 46th birthday, and like the man himself, his party has been all over the news as well. Ye made sure his splurge got all the attention, and it did all right as there were nak*d women serving sushi off of their bare bodies, and it got some pretty amusing reactions from the netizens. The party was also attended by his and Kim’s daughter North West, who was also seen holding hands with his alleged current wife, Bianca Censori.

For the unversed, the n*ked sushi table at the rapper’s party is actually a Japanese practice, and it is known as nyotaimori or body sushi. It has often found its place in Western parties, especially bachelor parties or tourist attractions, but it’s Ye, and nothing is low-key for him. Let’s find out what it was like inside Kim’s former husband’s birthday bash.

The pictures from Kanye West’s birthday celebration have been going viral all over Twitter, including the handle Pop Crave. We can see models lying on tables nak*d with sushi-filled mats on their b**bs and another giant leaf on their lady parts below with sushi on it. However, there were several plates of sushis beside her on the table, but the entire does not paint a pretty picture, especially with people taking photographs of the whole arrangement.

The netizens did not take much time to slam Kanye West’s special attraction as one wrote, “I’m not sure what’s worse. Serving food of humans, or everyone recording with their cell phones.”

Followed by another tweet, “disgusting”

One of the users tweeted, “This feels problematic”

A third user questioned, “Is this sanitary”

Another suggested, “Someone lock him up and book a therapy session for him asap!!”

Followed by netizens saying, “this is misogynistic in so many levels,” “HE’S SO DISGUSTING,” and “The disrespect of the food thats it ! Disgusting!”

Many even compared the set-up with the Samantha Jones scene in the first Sex and the City movie, where Kim Cattrall could be seen doing something similar, while others were concerned about the presence of Kanye West’s daughter North West in that very party.

Check out the much-talked-about pictures and a video from the event here

Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman. pic.twitter.com/c2XdnoCd9n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2023

Run This Town being played at Kanye’s birthday party last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IcwdeDtqFE — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 11, 2023

