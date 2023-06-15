The search for the next James Bond is still ongoing to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig, and the most prominent names coming up include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Alba, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page and Richard Madden. Now, there have been reports of a gender-swapped Bond, and the female actor whose name is making the rounds is Jodie Comer of Killing Eve fame. Scroll below to get the deets.

Previously the role of the suave British spy has been portrayed by actors like Pierce Brosnan, Goger Moore, Sean Connery and others besides Craig. Now that Craig will no longer be seen in the series, makers are going through a very elaborate and thorough process to pick the next Bond, and for the unversed, the last spy thriller No Time to Die, came out in 2021, and it was the 25th in the series.

Jodie Comer, who recently received a Tony Award for her Broadway Play Prima Facie, got a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of the psychopathic assassin in a British spy series known as Killing Eve. Her winning the Tony Award, as per Derry Journal, has made her a possible contender to be a gender-swapped James Bond in Bond 26; however, her odds are very low compared to the other actors.

A lot many names come up every day, but two of the names which are on the top favourites include the Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and everyone’s beloved Superman, Henry Cavill. There is no doubt that Jodie Comer is very talented and could bring a spin to the character. As per the report, both Aaron and Henry are currently at the 2/1 odds for the role, while Comer, with an Emmy Award to her name, has the odds of 25/1, which is low.

However, for the producers of the James Bond film, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Idris Elba was always a favourite, but he, unfortunately, is not interested in the role, and they had said, “We love Idris. The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12 year commitment.”

