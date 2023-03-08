Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumours Of Being Next James Bond: "It's An Honour But It's Not The Truth"

Idris Elba is putting the James Bond casting rumours to rest once and for all. The 50-year-old Golden Globe winner admitted that he was “nowhere” near being cast as James Bond following Daniel Craig’s exit from the franchise.

The actor said that although he is very close to the producers of the franchise, they have not explored the possibility of him stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic characters in cinema, reports People magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Idris Elba recently spoke to The Guardian about the speculation that he will take on the coveted role. “I love the Bond franchise, I’m very close to the producers,” said Elba. “We were all kind of laughing about the rumours because they are just that.”

Idris Elba further said, quoted by People: “I can’t speak for [the producers], but from my perspective, there’s never been any sort of truth to any of it. It’s a compliment, and it’s an honour but it’s not the truth.”

Elba’s name entered the mix long before Daniel Craig‘s final bow as 007 in 2021’s ‘No Time to Die‘, when Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal revealed in a leaked 2014 email that she felt “Idris should be the next Bond.”

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Once Revealed Kate Winslet Flashed Him To Break Ice On Their First Meeting: “She Had No Shame With It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News