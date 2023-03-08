Well, there is no doubt that the iconic film Titanic will forever be one of the most impactful romantic films of all time. Starring Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in lead roles, Titanic was the first film to cross the mark of the $2billion.

The film went on to become a massive hit in the US and garnered a lot of love all across the globe as well. Kate and Leo’s crackling chemistry remained one of the major reasons for film’s success. But do you know on their first meeting Kate did something quite shocking to Leonardo DiCaprio for which he wasn’t prepared. Scroll below to read details!

How can someone forget the infamous scene in Titanic in which Leonardo DiCpario’s character Jack paints a n*de Rose aka Kate Winslet? While the scene still gives us goosebumps, the behind the scene story will leave you shocked. As per a report in IMDB, when Kate found that she has to shoot a n*de with Leonardo, she flashed him in the first meeting to break the ice. Now, that was quite a bold move?

Later, the lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio also opened up about the whole incident and said, “She had no shame in it. She wanted to break the ice a little beforehand, so she flashed me. I wasn’t prepared for that, she had one up on me. I was pretty comfortable after that.”

For the unversed, once both the actors became comfortable with each other. Kate Winslet and Leonardo’s friendship stood the test of time, and Leo’s pranks on Kate helped solidify their friendship.

Even after 25 years of its release, Titanic continues to enjoy a massive fan following and is one of the best romantic films in history. Recently, it was re-released and had received a lot of love from the audience.

