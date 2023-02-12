Titanic helmed by James Cameron, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is one of the cult classics in Hollywood. Back in 1997, when the film had released it had broken every record at the box office becoming the third-highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Since then, nobody has forgotten the magic of the movie. This Valentine’s week, Titanic will be re-released, and reports are rife that the film might hit the benchmark in over 25 years by reaching the #1 position at the domestic box office. Read below to know more.

For the unversed, the tragic disaster and the love story between Jack and Rose is still one of iconic and epic storytelling. Titanic, apart from the appreciation and acclaimation, also won Best Picture and 10 other Oscars.

Now, as per IndieWire, if Titanic can beat the Super Bowl weekend with about $10 million, then there’s a high possibility that the James Cameron directorial might become the first reissue to hit No. 1 since the Star Wars special editions which was released in 1997 same year when Titanic originally premiered.